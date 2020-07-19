https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/07/19/theyre-liars-screams-a-black-woman-as-she-pours-paint-over-blm-mural-n661163

This may be one of the most underreported aspects of the entire “conversation” about race in America that’s been happening these last few months.

It may come as a huge surprise to the liberal media, but black people can actually think for themselves. And many of them do not want what Black Lives Matter is selling.

They don’t want to “defund the police.” They think all black lives matter, not just those who die as symbols of police brutality. Most blacks who hold contrary views to those expressed by Black Lives Matter keep quiet, either because they’re fearful of speaking their mind or out of a sense of racial solidarity.

But the point is that black opinion about these matters is not monolithic and probably a lot more complex than the media is bothering to report.

A woman in New York City is under arrest for defacing Mayor Bill de Blasio’s precious Black Lives Matter mural that is conveniently located in front of Donald Trump’s hotel. What she was saying when she vandalized the mural is what’s important.

New York Post:

In the 3 p.m. episode, black paint was tossed on the yellow BLM mural as two officers tried to stop the woman, who wore a “Jesus Matters” T-shirt, from smearing the paint over the pavement. “They’re liars!” the woman shouted as she kept pulling her arms away from the two cops. “They say they care about black lives, they’re saying to defund the police.” As bystanders screamed profanities at the woman and she shouted “Refund the police!” in response, one of the officers slipped and fell in the wet paint, hurting his head and arm. The woman continued undeterred, yelling and getting on her hands and knees to keep smearing the paint. “They don’t care! They don’t care about black people!” she yelled. “We’re killing each other left and right! Black Lives Matters — liars!”

I would say she has a little more than a minor disagreement with the radicals in Black Lives Matter and with the guilt-ridden white liberals who grovel before them.

Is this an isolated incident? Check again. A black man and two companions defaced the same mural with blue paint earlier in the day.

NBC News:

Two women and a man were arrested and charged with criminal mischief after surveillance video showed them smearing the blue paint, police said. Germanotta, 39, D’Anna Morgan, 25, and Luis Martinez, 44 were released with a desk appearance ticket, according to police.

Their protest has to do with the way that de Blasio is refusing to back the NYPD.

Morgan and Germanotta said that their actions were in part motivated by anger at Mayor Bill de Blasio. Morgan, who is Black, said she has members of law enforcement in her family. “Basically, I’m just sick and tired of the disrespect that our law enforcement is getting under de Blasio and Cuomo,” Morgan said, referring to the mayor and Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “I am not anti-Black at all. I am African American. All lives matter, including Black lives,” she added. Germanotta, who is friends with Morgan, said that others have painted graffiti around New York City and she doesn’t think they should have been arrested. “Why do I get arrested for speaking my mind and having a disobedient protest and they don’t?” she said.

Well, technically the city painted the mural and paid for it, so defacing it is vandalism. But as an act of civil disobedience, it’s far more peaceful and intelligent than the screaming, incoherent, frothing protesters pushing at police hoping to provoke a violent response.

Morgan and the “Jesus matters” lady will not have their story told on any national news broadcast. It’s too jarring and interrupts the flow of the narrative. It does not play well into liberal storytelling that all blacks are united in their efforts to defund and defang the police.

Except it’s not true. And it never was.

