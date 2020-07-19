https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/508009-trump-downplays-virus-dispute-bad-polls-in-testy-interview-with-foxs

President TrumpDonald John TrumpPelosi, Blumenaur condemn ‘egregious abuses of power’ by Trump against Oregon protestors Federal agents deployed to Portland did not have training in riot control: NYT Trump administration seeking to block funding for CDC, contact tracing and testing in new relief bill: report MORE in a testy interview with Fox News’s Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceSunday shows preview: Trump, lawmakers weigh in on COVID-19, masks and school reopenings amid virus surge On The Money: Enhanced unemployment insurance likely to expire during COVID-19 aid talks | Trump says he won’t issue national mask mandate | Mnuchin: Hardest-hit businesses should be able to get second PPP payment Trump says he won’t issue national mask mandate MORE downplayed recent surges in coronavirus cases, defended his stance on Confederate-named bases and sought to attack his fall opponent, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump turns White House into backdrop for political events Democrats raise alarm about new US human rights priorities Democrats set to hold out for big police reform MORE.

Trump disputed polls showing him trailing Biden, eviscerating his Democratic opponent as “not competent to be president” and controlled by the “radical” progressive wing of the party.

He also complained about his inability to hold rallies in some areas of the country due to the coronavirus, accusing “Democrat-run states” of not allowing him to do so.

Trump’s appearance on “Fox News Sunday” — his first Sunday morning show interview in more than a year — comes less than four months out from the election, as polls show the president in an uphill race against his competitor. A recent poll found 6 in 10 voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 3.7 million in the United States and taken more than 140,000 American lives, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The president described recent spikes in coronavirus cases as “burning embers” or “flames” and insisted exploding cases in Florida would be “under control.” He also attributed the recent rise in cases — the U.S. surpassed a daily record of more than 77,000 new cases on Friday — to an increase in testing, a claim that health experts have widely disputed.

“We’ll put out the flames. And we’ll put out in some cases just burning embers. We also have burning embers. We have embers and we do have flames. Florida became more flame like, but it’s going to be under control,” Trump told Wallace.

“Many of those cases are young people that would heal in a day,” Trump replied when asked about the 194 percent increase in cases in the country. “They have the sniffles and we put it down as a test. … I guess it’s like 99.7 percent, people are going to get better and in many cases they’re going to get better very quickly.”

“Cases are up — many of those cases shouldn’t even be cases. Cases are up because we have the best testing in the world and we have the most testing,” the president continued.

The appearance on “Fox News Sunday” was the president’s first on a Sunday morning show since June 2019 and his first interview on Wallace’s program since November 2018.

It was filled with contentious exchanges. At one point, Wallace challenged Trump when the president claimed that Biden had called for defunding the police, an exchange that led the president to demand his aides brandish a copy of the recommendations set forth by the “unity task force” established by Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSenior DHS official says agency not seeing ‘coordinated’ foreign election interference Fox host Chris Wallace fact-checks Trump claim Biden wants to defund police David Sirota discusses Senate Majority PAC backing incumbents over progressives in primaries MORE (I-Vt.), a former Democratic presidential candidate.

“Let’s go. Get me the charter, please,” Trump said, gesturing to an aid off-screen. The president later thumbed through the document, taking issue with policy proposals on immigration, but did not land on a section calling for defunding the police, which Biden has explicitly said he opposes. Wallace said the White House never produced evidence of the president’s claim.

Trump also projected optimism about his reelection prospects despite recent national and battleground state polling showing him losing to Biden. Confronted with a new Fox News poll showing him trailing Biden nationally by 8 points, Trump rejected the poll as “fake.”

“I’m not losing, because those are fake polls. They were fake in 2016 and now they’re even more fake,” the president insisted. “I have other polls that put me leading, and we have polls where I’m leading. I have a poll where we’re leading in every swing state.”

Trump went on to lambaste Biden as “not competent” to serve as commander in chief and challenged him to take a cognitive test. He argued he has outperformed Biden on the economy.

“I built the greatest economy in history, I’m now doing it again,” Trump said, expressing confidence about the economic recovery amid the coronavirus, which resulted in millions of job losses due to lockdowns meant to curb its spread.

“I think the economy is expanding and growing beautifully,” Trump said later, doubting that the state of the economy would be a problem for him come Election Day. “Now, the Democrats want to keep it closed as long as possible because they think that’s good for elections.”

