President TrumpDonald John TrumpPelosi, Blumenaur condemn ‘egregious abuses of power’ by Trump against Oregon protestors Federal agents deployed to Portland did not have training in riot control: NYT Trump administration seeking to block funding for CDC, contact tracing and testing in new relief bill: report MORE wouldn’t say in an interview on Sunday whether he plans to accept the results of the coming presidential election.

In an interview with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceSunday shows preview: Trump, lawmakers weigh in on COVID-19, masks and school reopenings amid virus surge On The Money: Enhanced unemployment insurance likely to expire during COVID-19 aid talks | Trump says he won’t issue national mask mandate | Mnuchin: Hardest-hit businesses should be able to get second PPP payment Trump says he won’t issue national mask mandate MORE on early Sunday, Trump said he’ll “have to see” about accepting the results of the election when pressed about the matter, while also asserting without offering any evidence that he thinks mail-in voting “will rig” the November contest.

“I’m not a good loser,” Trump said in the interview. “I don’t like to lose.”

Pressed by Wallace if he’s a “gracious” loser, Trump responded, “You don’t know until you see. It depends.”

Weeks before the 2016 presidential election, Trump said, when asked by Wallace during a presidential debate between him and then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonNation mourns the death of John Lewis: ‘One of the greatest heroes of American history’ Bill and Hillary Clinton on John Lewis death: ‘We have lost a giant’ Civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis dies MORE about whether he’d concede if he lost, that he would keep people in “suspense” about his plans.

“I will tell you at the time, Trump said then. I’ll keep you in suspense,” he said then.

When discussing how the last presidential election turned out, Trump said that Clinton, who has a been a vocal critic of his administration over the past few years, “never accepted her loss.”

Asked by Wallace another time during his interview on Sunday about whether he would accept this year’s results as recent polls have shown presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump turns White House into backdrop for political events Democrats raise alarm about new US human rights priorities Democrats set to hold out for big police reform MORE building a lead against him, Trump repeatedly said, “I have to see.”

“No, I’m not just going to say yes, I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either,” he added.

In the same interview on Sunday, Trump also knocked a recent Fox News poll that showed Biden leading him by 8 points.

“I’m not losing, because those are fake polls,” he said in the interview. “They were fake in 2016 and now they’re even more fake. The polls were much worse in 2016.”

“Whoever does your Fox polls, they’re among the worst. They got it all wrong in 2016. They’ve been wrong on every poll I’ve ever seen,” Trump added.

