President TrumpDonald John TrumpPelosi, Blumenaur condemn ‘egregious abuses of power’ by Trump against Oregon protestors Federal agents deployed to Portland did not have training in riot control: NYT Trump administration seeking to block funding for CDC, contact tracing and testing in new relief bill: report MORE, in an interview Sunday with Fox News’s Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceSunday shows preview: Trump, lawmakers weigh in on COVID-19, masks and school reopenings amid virus surge On The Money: Enhanced unemployment insurance likely to expire during COVID-19 aid talks | Trump says he won’t issue national mask mandate | Mnuchin: Hardest-hit businesses should be able to get second PPP payment Trump says he won’t issue national mask mandate MORE, questioned former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump turns White House into backdrop for political events Democrats raise alarm about new US human rights priorities Democrats set to hold out for big police reform MORE’s capacity to do a similarly tough interview.

“Let Biden sit through an interview like this, he’ll be on the ground crying for mommy. He’ll say, ‘Mommy, mommy, please take me home,’” the president said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Trump repeatedly questioned the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s mental acuity throughout the interview, dismissing polling that shows him trailing Biden and saying “the country in the end, they’re not going to have a man who — who’s shot. He’s shot, he’s mentally shot.”

“Let him come out of his basement, go around, I’ll make four or five speeches a day, I’ll be interviewed by you, I’ll be interviewed by the worst killers that hate my — my guts. They hate my guts. There’s nothing they can ask me that I won’t give them a proper answer to,” Trump added.

The president has frequently hit Biden on the number of remote interviews and appearances he has made over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, although in recent weeks Biden has increased the number public appearances he’s made in limited-capacity, socially distanced settings.

Asked directly whether he believed Biden is senile, Trump said, “I don’t want to say that. I’d say he’s not competent to be president. To be president, you have to be sharp and tough and so many other things. He doesn’t even come out of his basement.”

“Joe doesn’t know he’s alive,” he added.

Trump repeated his frequent challenge for Biden to take a cognitive test, prompting Wallace to note he himself had taken the same test.

“It’s not the hardest test. They have a picture and it says ‘What’s that?’ and it’s an elephant,” Wallace noted.

The president claimed the test “gets very hard, the last five questions,” adding, “I’ll guarantee you that Joe Biden could not answer those questions.”

