President TrumpDonald John TrumpPelosi, Blumenaur condemn ‘egregious abuses of power’ by Trump against Oregon protestors Federal agents deployed to Portland did not have training in riot control: NYT Trump administration seeking to block funding for CDC, contact tracing and testing in new relief bill: report MORE on Sunday said the nation’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciYoung people are increasingly driving COVID-19’s spread Fauci admonishes those flouting coronavirus guidelines: ‘You’re part of the problem’ Hillicon Valley: Russian hackers return to spotlight with vaccine research attack | Twitter says 130 accounts targeted in this week’s cyberattack | Four fired, dozens suspended in CBP probe into racist, sexist Facebook groups MORE is a “little bit of an alarmist” but denied that the White House is running a campaign against him amid rising coronavirus case numbers in a number of states.

Trump made the remark after Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceSunday shows preview: Trump, lawmakers weigh in on COVID-19, masks and school reopenings amid virus surge On The Money: Enhanced unemployment insurance likely to expire during COVID-19 aid talks | Trump says he won’t issue national mask mandate | Mnuchin: Hardest-hit businesses should be able to get second PPP payment Trump says he won’t issue national mask mandate MORE, host of “Fox News Sunday,” asked the president to respond to his deputy chief of staff for communications Daniel Scavino’s Facebook post showing Fauci as a faucet and describing the expert as a “leaker” and an “alarmist.”

“Well, I don’t know that he’s a leaker. He’s a little bit of an alarmist,” he said. “That’s OK. A little bit of an alarmist.”

Trump said he had a good relationship with Fauci, but also pointed out that the doctor has been wrong about aspects of the crisis, noting that at one point he was not recommending that people wear masks.

“Dr. Fauci at the beginning said, ‘This will pass. Don’t worry about it. This will pass.’ He was wrong,” Trump said after saying he has a “great relationship with him.” “Dr. Fauci said, ‘Don’t ban China. Don’t ban China.’ I did. He then admitted that I was right.”

When Wallace asked, “Why on earth would your administration be involved in a campaign at this point to discredit Dr. Fauci,” Trump immediately replied, “Because we’re not.”

“Dr. Fauci’s made some mistakes,” Trump said. “But I have a very good – I spoke to him yesterday at length. I have a very good relationship with Dr. Fauci.”

Fauci has criticized what he has seen as White House attacks against him, saying he doesn’t understand why they are happening and arguing that it is harmful to Trump.

“Ultimately, it hurts the president to do that,” Fauci said in an interview with The Atlantic earlier this week. “When the staff lets out something like that and the entire scientific and press community push back on it, it ultimately hurts the president.”

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro wrote an op-ed in USA Today, saying Fauci is wrong about “everything” he’s interacted with him about. Trump responded that Navarro “shouldn’t be doing that.”

Fauci also called the attacks “bizarre,” “nonsense” and “completely wrong” in the Atlantic interview.

During the Fox interview, Wallace at one point said that Trump had also made mistakes in responding to the coronavirus crisis,

“I guess everybody makes mistakes,” Trump responded.

Trump acknowledged his previous claims that the virus is “going to sort of just disappear,” saying “I’ll be right eventually.”

