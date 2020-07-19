https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/508011-trump-says-he-might-not-sign-coronavirus-bill-without-payroll-tax-cut

President TrumpDonald John TrumpPelosi, Blumenaur condemn ‘egregious abuses of power’ by Trump against Oregon protestors Federal agents deployed to Portland did not have training in riot control: NYT Trump administration seeking to block funding for CDC, contact tracing and testing in new relief bill: report MORE said Sunday that he would consider not signing an upcoming coronavirus relief package if it doesn’t include a payroll tax cut.

“I’ll have to see, but yeah, I would consider not signing it if we don’t have a payroll tax cut,” Trump told Fox News’s Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceSunday shows preview: Trump, lawmakers weigh in on COVID-19, masks and school reopenings amid virus surge On The Money: Enhanced unemployment insurance likely to expire during COVID-19 aid talks | Trump says he won’t issue national mask mandate | Mnuchin: Hardest-hit businesses should be able to get second PPP payment Trump says he won’t issue national mask mandate MORE in an interview that aired Sunday.

The president insisted that “a lot of Republicans” are in favor of a payroll tax holiday, though some Republicans have been cool to the proposal since Trump floated it earlier this year. Democrats have opposed the idea of a payroll tax cut.

Trump has previously said he wants to see a payroll tax cut in the next coronavirus relief bill, and the White House suggested last week that the measure was non-negotiable.

“As he has done since the beginning of this pandemic, President Trump wants to provide relief to hardworking Americans who have been impacted by this virus and one way of doing that is with a payroll tax holiday,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement Thursday. “He’s called on Congress to pass this before and he believes it must be part of any phase four package.”

Lawmakers return to Washington this week following the July 4 recess and are expected to begin formal negotiations with the Trump administration on the next legislative package to address the impact of the coronavirus.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinOn The Money: Enhanced unemployment insurance likely to expire during COVID-19 aid talks | Trump says he won’t issue national mask mandate | Mnuchin: Hardest-hit businesses should be able to get second PPP payment Travel industry calls for targeted relief amid coronavirus pandemic Mnuchin: Hardest-hit businesses should be able to get second PPP payment MORE is expected to spearhead negotiations with Capitol Hill on behalf of the White House, with help from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsTrump turns White House into backdrop for political events Sunday shows preview: Trump, lawmakers weigh in on COVID-19, masks and school reopenings amid virus surge Trump says he won’t issue national mask mandate MORE.

Trump also said on “Fox News Sunday” that the next package needed to include liability protections for businesses that reopen, something that Senate Republicans are expected to propose.

“We do need protections because businesses are going to get sued just because somebody walked in. You don’t know where this virus comes from. They’ll sit down at a restaurant. They’ll sue the restaurant, the guy’s out of business,” Trump told Wallace, “So, we do need some kind of immunity.”

