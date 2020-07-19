https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-says-hes-hurt-by-mary-trumps-attacks-on-his-father-mother_3429864.html

President Donald Trump said he’s reviewed niece Mary Trump’s book about his family, saying the content and allegations about his parents are more hurtful than the material than about the president himself.

When he was asked by Fox News’ Chris Wallace if it “hurt … at all” to be “attacked in such personal terms” by a member of his own family, the president said that “it hurts me more about attacking my father, not being kind to my mother. I have a mother who was like a saint.”

“She was an incredible woman. And she was nasty even to my mother. She’s a very scarred person. She was not much of a family person,” Trump said.

“Let me just tell you, my father was—I think he was the most solid person I’ve ever met. And he was a very good person. He was a very, very good person. He was strong but he was good. For her to say the kind of things, a psychopath, that he was a psychopath, anybody that knew Fred Trump would call him a psychopath?” the president said. “For her to say, I think the word she used was psychopath, what a disgrace. She ought to be ashamed of herself. That book is a lie.”

Trump then went on to defend his father, Fred Trump, as “tough on me, he was tough on all of the kids.”

“But tough in a solid sense, in a really good sense,” he said.

Mary Trump’s memoir, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” said that his father is a “sociopath” who caused divisions in the family.

This combination photo shows the cover art for “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man”, left, and a portrait of author Mary L. Trump, Ph.D. The book, written by the niece of President Donald J. Trump, was originally set for release on July 28, 2020, but will now arrive on July 14. (Simon & Schuster, left, and Peter Serling/Simon Schuster via AP)

President Trump wrote on Twitter that Mary Trump, a psychologist, is “a seldom seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn’t stand her!) and me, and violated” a nondisclosure agreement

Before it was cleared for publication, the president said his niece was “not allowed” to write the book due to a nondisclosure agreement.

“She’s not allowed to write a book,” Trump told Axios in late June. “You know, when we settled with her and her brother, who I do have a good relationship with — she’s got a brother, Fred, who I do have a good relationship with, but when we settled, she has a total … signed a nondisclosure.”

“It’s totally false; the opposite,” Trump added. “Actually, the opposite. I always had a great relationship. I didn’t know that she said that. That’s a disgraceful thing to say.”

