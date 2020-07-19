https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/twitter-takes-trump-video-following-complaint-linkin-park-cover-music-complaint/

Twitter took down another Trump meme video Saturday night, this one regarding a cover version of Linkin Park’s “In the End” used in the soundtrack.

Linkin Park voiced their complaint, saying, “Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued.”

Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued. — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 19, 2020

Reporters noted late frontman Chester Bennington was a Trump hater.

@realDonaldTrump shared a campaign video that was promptly blocked by #Twitter for copyright infringement. It included a cover of @linkinpark’s “In The End” apparently without the band’s permission. Late frontman Chester Bennington was no fan. He posted this month before he died: https://t.co/9GOM3WbMVw pic.twitter.com/EqsCKhjA9m — Oscar Margain (@OscarJournalist) July 19, 2020

TRENDING: Portland Riot Organizer Claims Mission is the ‘Abolition of the United States As We Know It’

The banned video was posted by Dan Scavino Friday night and later picked up by Trump.

The video was found to have been posted as early as July 2.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

