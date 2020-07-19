https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/twitter-takes-trump-video-following-complaint-linkin-park-cover-music-complaint/

Twitter took down another Trump meme video Saturday night, this one regarding a cover version of Linkin Park’s “In the End” used in the soundtrack.

Linkin Park voiced their complaint, saying, “Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued.”

Reporters noted late frontman Chester Bennington was a Trump hater.

The banned video was posted by Dan Scavino Friday night and later picked up by Trump.

The video was found to have been posted as early as July 2.

