https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/twitter-trump-linkin-park-music/2020/07/19/id/977951

Twitter has once again taken action against President Donald Trump, responding to a copyright claim by removing a video on a post retweeted by him, The Hill reported on Sunday.

The tweet in question was shared by White House aide Dan Scavino and included a Trump campaign video that had music by Linkin Park in the background, The Verge reported.

The band said in a statement on Twitter that, “Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued.”

Twitter told The Hill that according to its policy, “we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by copyright owner or their authorized representative.”

This marked at least the third time in the past month that Twitter has removed content shared by Trump or his campaign because of possible copyright violations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

