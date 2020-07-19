https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/portland-rioters-chant-every-city-every-town-burn-precincts-ground-51st-day-protests/

Portland rioters chanted “every city, every town, burn the precincts to the ground” on their 51st night of “protests” in the city.

The message deeply contradicts the “we just want reform” narrative that liberals and their media lackeys are trying to push.

“Every city, every town, burn the precincts to the ground!” Doesn’t sound like a lot of “reform”-minded folks in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/MoYlkPxWbV — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) July 19, 2020

They also vandalized a cop car before the sun even went down.

People have started spraypainting the bait car. Nearby, an open an unguarded motor pool. pic.twitter.com/dm4qdyCxne — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) July 19, 2020

The violent messaging comes 24 hours after the rioters attempted to barricade federal officers inside the Portland Courthouse and Justice Center while launching explosives at it.

Earlier that day, Portland riot organizer Lilth Sinclair gained massive applause after saying that their mission is the “abolition of the United States as we know it” and referred to our nation as “stolen land.”

Protest organizer claims their mission is the “abolition of the United States as we know it” pic.twitter.com/HHj90FyReT — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) July 18, 2020

