https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/508005-wallace-confronts-trump-on-mean-tweets-about-fox

Fox News’s Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceSunday shows preview: Trump, lawmakers weigh in on COVID-19, masks and school reopenings amid virus surge On The Money: Enhanced unemployment insurance likely to expire during COVID-19 aid talks | Trump says he won’t issue national mask mandate | Mnuchin: Hardest-hit businesses should be able to get second PPP payment Trump says he won’t issue national mask mandate MORE confronted President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi, Blumenaur condemn ‘egregious abuses of power’ by Trump against Oregon protestors Federal agents deployed to Portland did not have training in riot control: NYT Trump administration seeking to block funding for CDC, contact tracing and testing in new relief bill: report MORE about his tweets attacking Wallace, noting his history of tough interviews with both Republicans and Democrats.

Wallace noted that “some people” were surprised Trump agreed to the interview, “especially because of some of the mean tweets that you’ve said about me. ‘Mike Wallace wannabe.’ ‘Nasty and obnoxious.’”

Wallace quipped that his son’s response to the latter tweet had been, “Nasty, no. Obnoxious, maybe.”

Wallace went on to point out his history of asking Democrats “probing questions” as well as Republicans, cutting to a clip of himself asking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi, Blumenaur condemn ‘egregious abuses of power’ by Trump against Oregon protestors Graham on the passing of Lewis: ‘He lived a consequential life’ Trump says he is ‘saddened’ to hear about the passing of John Lewis MORE (D-Calif.) if her promotion of tourism in San Francisco’s Chinatown earlier in the year constituted downplaying the threat of the coronavirus.

Trump responded by praising Wallace’s father, the late “60 Minutes” correspondent Mike Wallace, as “one of the most talented journalists,” calling the younger Wallace “likewise a very talented person” but accusing him of being “toward the Democrat side.”

“I’m not a big fan of Fox, I’ll be honest with you” — Trump pic.twitter.com/0smVgxqHLD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2020

“Watch the James Comey James Brien ComeySenate GOP set to ramp up Obama-era probes Mary Trump’s book sells 950,000 copies in preorders alone Robert Mueller casts a Stone — but he can’t erase larger concerns MORE interview I did in December. You couldn’t do as tough an interview with Comey,” Wallace responded.

In the interview with the former FBI director, Wallace noted findings of “significant errors” in the the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act process under Comey, with Comey admitting fault and Wallace responding, “You make it sound like you’re a bystander [or] an eyewitness … you were the director of the FBI while a lot of this was going on.”

“It just seems to me that you are very prone to be nice to the Democrats, and maybe I’m wrong about that, Chris,” Trump responded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

