On Saturday, activist and At The Well Ministries founder Bevelyn Beatty poured black paint over the Black Lives Matter slogan painted on a New York City street — a mural sanctioned by far-left Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Bevelyn Beatty, a black Christian woman, wore a t-shirt that said “Jesus Matters” and repeatedly called for the refunding of the police as she poured black paint over the far-left movement’s slogan.

Beatty, and two black women who accompanied her in “Jesus Matters” t-shirts, said that it is time to take “our country back” and that “all lives matter.”

“Take our country back!” Beatty captioned the video of her actions via Instagram (see video below). “We are going to take our country back! By any means necessary! #JesusMatters #RiseUp.”

“We Are: At The Well Ministries,” she wrote, adding, “#BlackLivesMatter #BLM is a domestic terrorist organization. They don’t care about black lives. They support the killing of more than 600K Black Babies every year!”

As noted by Walt Blackman at the Arizona Capitol Times, the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute estimated some 360,000 black babies were aborted in 2011; “CDC statistics for 2011 show that 287,072 black deaths occurred from all other causes excluding abortion. By these numbers, abortion is the leading cause of death among blacks.”

The activist was arrested by officers on scene.

Ms. Beatty made headlines last month when she visited the so-called “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” in Seattle and talked to radically left-wing protesters.

Speaking to a white female protester, Beatty said, “You want to see a bunch of black people go to jail by the next four years? Put Joe Biden in, watch what happens. You want to see black men get killed substantially like you’ve never seen before? Put Joe Biden in and watch what happens.”

The open Christian also dispelled the myth of the so-called “Big Switch” between Democrats and Republicans:

These Democrats, and I’m sorry to say this, and I’m not trying to be racist, but they hate black people. These are the same people who fought to keep slavery in; these are the same people who built the KKK; these are the same people who hated us from the beginning. The Republican Party is the party of the blacks. Black history: the Republican Party is the only party that the black people actually assisted in founding. But all of that history has been torn away. People say, “Oh, there was this big switch.” There was never a “big switch.” The Union won because we had won in the industrial era. So we were able to get trains and get supplies back to our soldiers while the Confederates were still riding horses. They were not able to get supplies back fast enough, right? So what happens was once slavery was abolished, the South, the people in the South, could no longer make their money from slaves, they had to move to the North to work in industry to produce. And so the people in the North that already had established themselves in the industry moved to the South. And so that’s where there was a transfer coming from the South to the North and people coming from the North to the South.

