During his first 2020 presidential campaign event in South Carolina, Kanye West detailed how his wife Kim Kardashian saved their child North West from potential abortion.

West said he was still living the “rapper’s lifestyle” when Kardashian found out she was pregnant with baby North, the couple’s eldest child. The musical talent-turned-politico admitted that he did not want the baby, but Kardashian stood up and said she was going to have the child, for which West offered his wife immense praise.

“She brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to,” he said. “She stood up and she protected that child.”

West likened Kardashian saving baby North to his late mother saving his life from abortion some 43 years ago.

“And she said I’m pregnant,” West recalled Kardashian finding out she was with child, adding that she was crying when she left the doctor’s office.

“I was living the rapper’s lifestyle,” West disclosed.

“For one month, and two months, and three months, we talked about her not having this child,” he said. “She had the (abortion) pills in her hand. You know those pills, where you take the pills and it’s a wrap, the baby’s gone.”

“I’m in the apartment in Paris,” West continued, “and I have my laptop up, and I have all my creative ideas … and the screen went black and white. And God said, if you f*** with my vision, I’m gonna f*** with yours.”

“And I called my wife, and she said we’re gonna have this baby,” he recalled. “I said, we’re gonna have this child.”

West said he knows people who are in their fifties “who did not have that child,” and who do not experience the immense “joy” he feels from having children.

“She brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to,” he praised Kardashian. “She stood up and she protected that child.”

“You know who else protected a child?” he asked the crowd. “Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?”

“My mom,” he said. “My mom saved my life.”

Earlier this month, West told Forbes that he is “pro-life because I’m following the word of the Bible.”

“Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” he added.

As noted by The Daily Wire, West filed paperwork last week with the Federal Election Commission to establish a principal campaign committee called Kanye 2020. However, the rapper “filed the paperwork on the same day a former consultant who had been hired to get the rapper on the ballot in multiple states told New York Magazine’s Intelligencer that West was ‘out’ of the presidential race.”

But by Thursday, Billboard reported, “West appeared to take the second important step to officially launch a White House run with the filing of an FEC Form 2 (Statement of Candidacy), which is filed once an individual has raised or spent more [than] $5,000 in campaign activity, triggering candidacy status under federal campaign finance law; that form, too, listed a Cody, Wyoming, address.”

WATCH:

Incredible! At his first campaign event, @kanyewest shares that when @KimKardashian got pregnant with their first child, North, he wanted an abortion at first. Says Kanye: “She brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and protected that child”! pic.twitter.com/RN0hHvBIUj — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) July 19, 2020

