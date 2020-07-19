https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/happened-kamala-harriss-face-democrat-senator-kamala-harris-debuts-new-bizarre-cheeky-look-video/

Democrat Senator Kamala Harris (CA) on Saturday night appeared on MSNBC to discuss late Congressman John Lewis.

But everyone was talking about her *new* face.

What happened to Kamala’s face?

Kamala’s cosmetic work fueled rumors that she may be Biden’s VP pick.

WATCH:

Who did Kamala Harris’s cosmetic work during the pandemic lockdown?

Twitter users responded.

