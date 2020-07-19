https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/happened-kamala-harriss-face-democrat-senator-kamala-harris-debuts-new-bizarre-cheeky-look-video/

Democrat Senator Kamala Harris (CA) on Saturday night appeared on MSNBC to discuss late Congressman John Lewis.

But everyone was talking about her *new* face.

What happened to Kamala’s face?

Kamala’s cosmetic work fueled rumors that she may be Biden’s VP pick.

WATCH:

Thank you @KamalaHarris for joining me tonight on #PoliticsNation to remember the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis. pic.twitter.com/QCjgsLrqwa — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 18, 2020

Who did Kamala Harris’s cosmetic work during the pandemic lockdown?

Twitter users responded.

Excited for Kamala Harris cosmetic surgery twitter. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 19, 2020

What did Kamala Harris do to her face? — Kambree (@KamVTV) July 19, 2020

OMG – Kamela Harris was on Al Sharpton’s show, and must’ve gone crazy with plastic surgery. 😂😂😂 It’s so bad. pic.twitter.com/c35HK8zRUT — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 19, 2020

Who did Kamala Harris’ comestic surgery during the pandemic lockdown? 💭 — Ali Alexander 🟧 (@ali) July 19, 2020

OMG!! What in hell happened to #KamalaHarris face??🤣😂 Definitely a lot of facial work done. And if Kamala is so proud being black, then why the hell did she lighten her skin to be more white? Guess she and #HillaryClinton have the same doctor! Smdh! #anonymous #QAnon #QArmy pic.twitter.com/AUXbfKIX60 — Anonymous Exposes Racism⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@exposes_racism) July 19, 2020

@KamalaHarris is having some really awful elective surgery while the rest of us are barely allowed life saving surgery — DoubleJ (@XC11488) July 19, 2020

