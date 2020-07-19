https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/508050-whistleblower-alleges-repeated-attempts-were-made-to-report-pompeos

A State Department whistleblower attempted to warn the agency’s Office of Legal Affairs about “questionable” activities involving Secretary Mike PompeoMichael (Mike) Richard PompeoDemocrats raise alarm about new US human rights priorities Trump campaign encourages voters to sign petition banning TikTok Senior DHS official says agency not seeing ‘coordinated’ foreign election interference MORE but was “blocked” from doing so, according to the complaint.

McClatchy reported Sunday that the complaint, made public through a lawsuit filed by the watchdog group American Oversight, alleged the unnamed employee and other “eyewitnesses” were prevented from sharing concerns about Pompeo’s activities in the U.S. and abroad with superiors and legal authorities at the agency despite repeated attempts.

The State Department declined McClatchy’s request for comment on the whistleblower complaint. However, in explaining redactions made to the whistleblower complaint, the agency’s lawyers revealed that Pompeo still remains the target of at least one active investigation despite arranging the firing of the agency’s Inspector General in May.

Among the locations named by the whistleblower as sites of the secretary’s alleged “questionable” dealings were Florida, New York, Washington D.C., and other locations overseas, according to McClatchy. More information on the nature of the alleged activities wasn’t available.

Several other State Department officials “were made aware of these concerns on repeated occasions,” the complaint continued.

“To my knowledge, none of them ever took action to resolve the issues, and several of them specifically directed subordinate staff to continue facilitating questionable activities after the concerns were raised,” the whistleblower wrote.

American Oversight’s executive director pointed to the ongoing probe as a sign for optimism concerning efforts to hold Pompeo accountable in a statement to McClatchy.“In some ways, this is good news, because there’s some indication now that the inspector general’s office has not backed off of investigating the secretary’s conduct,” Austin Evers, executive director of American Oversight, said. “But in other ways, there’s much we still don’t know about that conduct.”

