We are all getting mightily tired of the Wuhan virus, but it is with us still. Newspapers continue to chronicle “grim milestones,” and the virus looms large in this year’s elections. Some states that relaxed shutdown orders have seen a spike in corona cases, and a few have reinstitute drastic measures.

Meanwhile, there are still many things about the virus we do not know. It has little or no effect on most who catch it, but severely impacts others. The reasons are obscure. It is reasonable to assume that having had the virus will, as is true for nearly all viruses, confer some degree of immunity. But we don’t know how reliable such immunity is, or how long it will last.

We also don’t know what treatment protocols will be most successful. No doubt, behind the scenes doctors are exchanging clinical information and steadily improving their knowledge of how to treat Wuhan patients. But we do not know to what degree successful treatments have been identified. And, while many pin their hopes on a vaccine, we have no idea whether a successful vaccine will be found, or how long it will take to thoroughly test and then deploy it.

Despite those uncertainties, this is a good time to step back and assess where we are, here in the U.S., in the COVID epidemic. Daily headlines lack perspective, and usually are driven by political considerations. So let’s review some basic facts.

The numbers suggest that the COVID epidemic is more or less over, as far as fatality is concerned. This chart is a screen shot from the CDC web site. It shows total deaths from all causes, the most objective measure of the impact the Wuhan virus is having, at least with regard to fatality. (In some states, maybe all, authorities classify deaths as COVID without any pretense that the virus was the cause of death.) As you can see, the total number of deaths has returned to the pre-epidemic baseline. COVID is no longer causing any excess number of fatalities:

Could the number of excess COVID deaths rise as America reopens? I suppose it is possible, but the trend line looks pretty inexorable.

