“Donald Trump’s campaign is dead.” “Voters are tired of his outrageous statements.” “The Democrat has an insurmountable lead.” The 2020 narrative is 2016 all over again. But there’s one significant difference between then and now: Trump no longer has Steve BannonStephen (Steve) Kevin BannonSunday shows preview: Trump, lawmakers weigh in on COVID-19, masks and school reopenings amid virus surge Navarro-Fauci battle intensifies, to detriment of Trump Coronavirus Report: The Hill’s Steve Clemons interviews Chris Christie MORE.

Think back to the lowest point of Trump’s 2016 campaign. On Oct. 7, the Access Hollywood tape leaked to the press and Trump’s presidential bid was declared dead in the water. Any traditional campaign manager would have advised Trump to issue an apology and grovel before a hostile media. But Bannon instructed Trump to stand his ground; he knew that far more important than innuendo and “locker room talk” in an 11-year-old tape was a fundamental understanding of the mindset and needs of American voters.

As chief executive of the 2016 Trump campaign, Bannon captured lightning in a bottle. For a 2020 Trump campaign beset by leaks, appeals to un-gettable voters, and the after-effects of COVID-19, only Bannon can bring in the needed spark. It might be hard to catch lightning twice — but the president can’t afford to leave out the only person of his prior campaign who pulled it off the first time.

Going back to the days of George W. Bush, GOP candidates reacted to media trends and allowed Candy Crowley moments to define their campaigns. Bannon’s time at Breitbart gave him a unique understanding of how to drive national dialogue, rather than simply responding to narratives set forth by legacy-media outlets. Bannon at once neutralized criticisms of Trump, while hitting a crucial weakness of the opposition, by parading Bill Clinton’s sexual assault accusers into a room full of mainstream journalists for a surprise panel just before the second presidential debate. This move forced the press to cover Clinton’s checkered past with women and marked a tremendous turnaround just two days after the Access Hollywood tape was released.

Consider the current media landscape, which has forced Trump to respond to constant claims that American society is racist and to panic-driven coverage about COVID-19 cases exploding in red states. While Trump is struggling to find his message, it is Bannon who again has the finger on the issues that are most important to Trump voters. Take a listen to his War Room podcast for a better idea of what a winning 2020 GOP bid should talk about. Bannon knows the geopolitical threat from China and the loss of American jobs overseas. Instead of Trump fighting the left’s chosen culture war on race, or arguing over wearing a mask, he should take back control of the narrative and speak to the same blue-collar workers who put him over the top in 2016.

Where multiple GOP presidential candidates attempted to win through outreach to young and Latino voters, including in 2008 and 2012, Bannon realized that the Rust Belt held the key to Trump’s victory. In October 2016, Trump’s chances of winning the White House had fallen to below 20 percent, according to our prognosticator betters. Rather than spend valuable campaign and air time apologizing, the Trump campaign engaged in a spectacular blitz of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota. Each of these states hadn’t been carried by a Republican presidential candidate in years. During the last month of his campaign, Trump visited Rust Belt states 17 times, including four stops in Michigan and Pennsylvania the last two days before the election.

Sadly, Trump’s 2020 team just doesn’t seem to get it. Demoting Brad Parscale for Bill Stepien’s establishment campaign experience is a lateral move. The 2000 Karl Rove playbook isn’t just wrong for this campaign, it’s obsolete. Many of those closest to the president are not actual Republicans, or even populists. The outreach of the First Step initiative didn’t materialize the support in the black community that was expected; the latest polling shows Trump behind 80 percent to 6 percent among black voters.

Many of those surrounding the president and the campaign may be loyal to Donald Trump the man — but not Donald Trump the idea; there is little that their input or appearances in campaign stops offer the president. And removing the “Trumpian” nature of the president’s efforts at a second term will likely doom it.

In some respects at the moment, Trump seems like he is tired from the fighting. He is down 8 points in the Real Clear Politics average. Some of his closest confidants reportedly are pushing him for left-wing sops on police and criminal justice reform. It’s as if they learned nothing from the last time. Trump can win. Bannon knew that the moment he joined the 2016 campaign, and he refused to follow the schematics of D.C. Beltway insiders. Instead, Bannon sparked an insurgent approach to an outsider’s campaign. Even Donald Trump himself has stated that he was surprised by his November win. Steve Bannon wasn’t.

If President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi, Blumenaur condemn ‘egregious abuses of power’ by Trump against Oregon protestors Federal agents deployed to Portland did not have training in riot control: NYT Trump administration seeking to block funding for CDC, contact tracing and testing in new relief bill: report MORE wants to stay President Trump, he has one of the two pieces needed for a victory this November. Pair together Kellyanne Conway with Steve Bannon and you’ll see Trump in vintage form — and with 270 electoral votes, or more.

Kristin Tate is a libertarian author and an analyst for Young Americans for Liberty. She is a Robert Novak journalism fellow at the Fund for American Studies. Her newest book is “The Liberal Invasion of Red State America.”

