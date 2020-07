https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/2-top-journalists-racist-vote-trump/

(FOX NEWS) — The Atlantic staff writer Jemele Hill stirred up controversy on social media after declaring that anyone who votes for President Trump is a “racist.”

Hill has been a longtime critic of the president, who she previously called a “white supremacist.” Her outspokenness prompted her 2018 exit from ESPN as a host.

Now, Hill is taking aim at his supporters.

