As a culture war missionary and attorney, I believe the Bible contains the highest law on this earth and that the divine principles underlying the Mosaic law remain constant and binding upon all mankind, even in cases where the “letter” of individual statutes may rightly be deemed situational to an ancient context or fulfilled by Christ. In my view, it is the spirit, not the letter, of the law that is perfect per Psalm 19:7 and 2 Corinthians 3:6, and as essential in the fabric of Creation as the fundamentals of physics.

That is an important caveat in an article offering Deuteronomy 20 as the model for defeating the attempted Marxist coup we’re suffering. These Marxists are skilled and experienced liars – professional false witnesses – who routinely misrepresent the words and deeds of American constitutionalists for political ends, and they hold a virtual monopoly on our public information systems. It has never been more important for patriots to be circumspect in our rhetoric, though not primarily because of them, because Marxists will simply fabricate lies to attribute to us no matter what we say.

No, we must be especially scrupulous in what we say and do now because IF, by the reestablishment of the rule of the true law, we are able to purge the cancer of Marxism from our Judeo-Christian civilization, we will retroactively be held to those same higher standards for our speech and actions in the prosecution of that war. So, yes, I am saying Marxism is a cancer that must be removed because it is now clear that our prior policy of peaceful coexistence on equal terms is no longer possible. But I am also saying we must not employ corrupt Marxist strategies, tactics and reasoning in the removal process.

We must not be like the Socialist Weimar government of the 1920s and empower an army of National Socialist street thugs to fight the Soviet Communist street thugs in the blood-splattered cities of Bavaria. Neither can we create a South American-style dictatorial right-wing crack-down of skull-busting storm troopers repeatedly chasing left-wing guerillas back into the hills.

What we need is an organized nationwide army of God-Fearing Constitution-Loving Patriots who follow God’s law of warfare.

John Adams warned that, “We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion. … Our Constitution is designed only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate for any other.” Today’s Marxist revolutionaries have proved Adams correct by shattering the bulwarks of the Constitution from within – using liberty as a springboard to anarchy and tolerance as a pathway to tyranny. Their malignancy has overwhelmed the immune system of the body politic, leaving the extreme measure of emergency surgery as our final option.

In other words, what we need is an American Reset to constitutional originalism in which all the seats of power and influence in this nation are filled by constitutionalists. These constitutionalists will not kill those whom they supplant, as the Marxists will certainly kill some (perhaps many) patriots if their coup succeeds (mark my words). Constitutionalists will simply take the Marxists’ power away and update America’s sedition and treason laws to prevent their resurgence.

So HOW can this be done? By using the seven principles of war from Deuteronomy 20:

1. Men skilled in warfare must lead the army, but the clergy among the leadership must provide spiritual encouragement and remind everyone that the enemy’s numbers and strength mean nothing, because God will fight for them if they trust and serve Him (verses 1-4).

2. Only brave warriors who can focus on the task at hand without worldly distractions can serve in this army. Everyone else should stay out of the way (verses 5-8).

3. Only after the army is formed do the officers appoint campaign commanders suited to the particular battles (verse 9).

4. Every stronghold must be given the chance to surrender, and if they do the people will not be punished beyond being completely stripped of power and required from that point forward to scrupulously submit to the rule of law under direct supervision (verses 10-11).

5. Strongholds which refuse to surrender must be besieged and defeated, and their leaders punished appropriately. This is where the principle of the law supersedes the letter in the modern context, since this army must not – with the exception of actual and aggravated treason as determined by a court of law – employ capital punishment. Further, all of the resources of that stronghold must be repurposed to serve the rule of law. (verses 12-15).

6. Rebellious strongholds that fall in the special category of institutions or industries intended to teach, promote and uphold objective truth for the benefit of all of society (e.g. academia, law, media) must receive greater attention by the conquering army regarding all combatants, not just the leaders, and their punishment must include restrictions that strip them of every means to advance their ideology and agenda from that point forward (verses 16-18).

7. In the prosecution of this war, any tangible resources that can be restored to beneficial use must be preserved (and used in subsequent battles), but those that cannot bear fruit for the restored society should be destroyed. (verses 19-20).

By God’s grace we have a commander in chief who seems to truly want the restoration of America and who has clergy in his inner circle who could introduce him to these seven biblical principles of war. I pray they will see this article and pass its insights along.

But in my view, the army that must be formed is not exclusively an arm of the Trump administration, but a coalition of forces like the Continental Militia of the Founders’ era. And prominent in those ranks should be the modern clergy of the Black Robed Regiment and patriotic men and women from every walk of life. If you agree, sign my Declaration of Restoration to add your voice to this rallying cry. And please pass this message on to others.

