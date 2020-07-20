https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/federaljudge-fbi-barr-newjersey/2020/07/20/id/978122

Attorney General William Barr says the Federal Bureau of Investigation will launch a probe into the death of a federal judge’s son and injury of her husband.

“On behalf of the entire Justice Department, I send my deepest condolences to Judge (Esther) Salas and her family on the death of their son and wish her husband a swift and complete recovery,” Barr said in a statement.

“This kind of lawless, evil action carried out against a member of the federal judiciary will not be tolerated, and I have ordered the full resources of the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service to investigate the matter.”

The man suspected of ambushing Salas’ family was an anti-feminist activist and lawyer who wrote about his hatred of her in a self-published book this year.

Roy Den Hollander allegedly approached Salas’ home dressed as a FedEx driver, fatally shooting her son, Daniel Anderl, 20, and critically injuring her husband, Mark Anderl.

Salas was in the basement at the time of the shooting and was not injured.

Hollander was later pronounced dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Salas, the first Latina federal judge in New Jersey, has presided over a number of high-profile cases during her tenure, including the trial of former “Real Housewife” Teresa Giudice and an ongoing lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors who claim the company failed to monitor “high-risk” customers including convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

