Alec Baldwin is one angry guy.

The former “30 Rock” actor, who was most recently in the news after he allegedly punched a motorist, also has some wacky ideas. Over the weekend, Baldwin tossed out a conspiracy theory that President Trump will deploy the military to stop the general election in November.

The actor’s comments came as federal agents descended on Portland, Oregon, amid weeks of protests sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody.

“The ‘police’ activity in Portland, and lack of outrage over/resistance to it tells us how Trump could stop the election in November,” Baldwin wrote on Twitter. “It’s his only hope.”

Baldwin’s conspiracy theory came a day after he shared an article from Esquire that claims Trump could look at Portland as a “rehearsal” for November.

“This is Trump’s election strategy,” Baldwin tweeted, posting the link to the article.

Baldwin continued, writing on Twitter on Sunday that Trump should resign to save the Republican Party.

“Trump should resign. Save his supporters the money and the effort. Just go. Resign. Spare your party and let them rebuild,” he wrote.

Government officials in Oregon have objected to federal intervention in Portland. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, has accused Trump of intervene to distract the public from the resurgence of the coronavirus.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said agents have been identifying themselves as Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents.

“The CBP agents identified themselves and were wearing CBP insignia during the encounter,” the DHS said in a statement. “The names of the agents were not displayed due to recent doxing incidents against law enforcement personnel who serve and protect our country.”

