https://www.theblaze.com/slightly-offensve/portland-protesters-clash-with-trumps-feds

In Portland, Oregon, protests — many of which have devolved into violent riots — have raged on for more than 50 consecutive days. The escalating unrest has prompted President Donald Trump to deploy federal officers to the city in an effort to calm the chaos.

Critics in the mainstream media continue to defend Antifa, claiming the protests are peaceful and blaming “Trump’s feds” for causing any increase in violence and vandalism.

On this week’s episode of “Slightly Offens*ve,” BlazeTV’s Elijah Schaffer exposed the origin story of Antifa to understand why they exist and why the mainstream media is still defending them.

“Don’t let the media lie to you,” Elijah said. “Why are the media defending Antifa? Who are they [Antifa], and what benefit do [the media] get for defending them?”

Watch the video below for more details:

[embedded content]

Want more from Elijah Schaffer?

Subscribe to Elijah’s ‘Slightly Offens*ve’ channel on YouTube for FREE access to his man-on-the-street interviews, protest coverage and more craziness that happens everyday in the USA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

