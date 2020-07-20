https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-lewis-georgia-democrats-stacey-abrams/2020/07/20/id/977981

There are at least 131 people who have applied to be nominated to replace late Rep. John Lewis on November’s ballot, and a decision could come as early as today.

A committee, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former Georgia House Democrat leader Stacey Abrams, among others, will convene on Monday, and a person to replace Lewis on the ballot could be named later in the day, reports Fox News, quoting a Democratic Party spokesperson.

According to Georgia law, a replacement on the ballot must be chosen relatively quickly. The person chosen will face GOP challenger Angela Stanton-King in November.

In Georgia, there is no provision in state law for Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, to appoint an interim replacement when a House seat is vacated, reports WXIA. There is a provision for a special election for the rest of Lewis’ term, which will expire in January 2021, but the election would not likely be held before November. Further, the special election winner would have to yield the seat in January 2021 to the person winning the November general election.

Abrams has been mentioned as one person who could replace Lewis. She is also reportedly on the shortlist of people being considered by presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden as his running mate.

Other candidates may include state Rep. “Able” Mable Thomas and former Atlanta City Council presidents Ceasar Mitchell and Cathy Woolard. Neither Abrams nor state Sen. Nikema Williams, the state Democratic Party chairperson, commented to the television station.

