At least 65 people were shot, 10 fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

On July 19, 2020, Breitbart News reported 50 had been shot, at least six killed, between Friday evening and Sunday morning alone. Those numbers only rose as the rest of Sunday played out.

NBC 5 reports the shootings began Friday at 5:30 p.m. “in the 8200 block of South Drexel.” Three individuals were standing on the sidewalk when someone opened fired from inside a vehicle. A “14-year-old boy was hit in the face, a 21-year-old man was hit in the arm and a 27-year-old woman was hit in the buttocks.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the latest shooting occurred Sunday night just before midnight in the 11300 block of South Carpenter Street. A group of people were standing outside when someone opened fire, killing a 26-year-old man and 41-year-old man and wounding three others.

During same weekend one year ago, 43 people were shot, three fatally. The increase in victims this year is indicative of a surging gun violence that shows no sign of abating.

After all, at least 60 people were shot, 10 fatally, last weekend and at least 70 were shot, 14 fatally, the weekend before that.

On July 10, 2020, Breitbart News reported Chicago shootings were up 76 percent compared to that same time in 2019.

Mayor Lightfoot’s most recent suggestion for curtailing the violence was to offer up more gun control. Ironically, two-thirds of the controls she proposed already exist in the Chicago area.

