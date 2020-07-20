https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/LAW-NORTHAM-POL-US/2020/07/20/id/978131

Joe Biden is still considering four Black women to be his running mate but would not pledge to select one of them over other women on his list.

“I am not committed to committing any but the people I’ve named and among them are four Black women,” the Democratic nominee said Monday on MSNBC.

Biden resisted efforts to name the Black women, though Sen. Kamala Harris, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, Rep. Val Demings and Rep. Karen Bass are most likely to be on the list. Others still in consideration include Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen.Tammy Duckworth and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The former vice president also said that he and his team have begun working through the findings of their extensive vetting process, which he described as the equivalent of “having a public physical examination.” So far, they’ve discussed four of the candidates on his list. Interviews will follow after he works through that list, he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

