Joe Biden told Muslim voters attending Monday’s “Million Muslim Votes” summit he wishes schools in the United States would teach more about the Islamic faith.

“I wish we talked about all the great confessional faiths,” Biden said during the summit hosted by Emgage Action, the country’s largest Muslim American PAC, reports Fox News. “It’s one of the great confessional faiths.”

The PAC switched its endorsement to Biden in April, after initially endorsing the candidacy of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Biden also said he would end President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Muslim-majority countries on the first day of his presidency and blamed him for an “unconscionable rise in Islamophobia.”

In addition, the former vice president said he would not write “love letters to dictators,” would champion the rights of both Palestinians and Israelis to have a state of their own, and he would work to meet the “moral demands of the humanitarian crisis in Syria, Yemen, and Gaza.”

Several Muslim American officials, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., on Monday signed a letter endorsing Biden, saying their “number one goal is to remove Donald Trump from office and to replace him with someone who can begin to heal our nation.”

“A Biden administration will move the nation forward on many of the issues we care about,” the letter also said, listing citing racial justice, affordable healthcare, climate change, and immigration.

Other recent Democrat leaders, including 2016 Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama kept their space from Emgage, with Clinton not attending any of their events while she was running. Obama also was being “cautious” to take part, considering the conspiracy theories about his faith that had been circulating, reports The Washington Post.

