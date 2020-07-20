https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/bidens-warning-russian-president-vladimir-putin-non-existent-election-meddling-laughable-video/

Joe Biden is a feeble puppet so his ‘warning’ to Russian President Vladimir Putin about non-existent election meddling was laughable.

The 77-year-old presumptive Democrat nominee on Monday threatened Putin from his Delaware basement during a live broadcast.

“And Putin knows I mean what I say,” Biden said wagging his finger. “This is a violation of our sovereignty, our sovereignty — and in fact if it [election meddling] occurs, there will be response in kind.”

Scary Biden continued, “It will not go unstated, unnoticed or unreported.”

If Biden is so concerned about our sovereignty, the why did he just release a plan with Bernie to abolish our borders?

WATCH:

Literal LOL at Biden’s super serious stern warning to Russia OH! so are Democrats going to promise to NOT use Russian disinformation against their opponents this time? And what’s all this talk about “sovereignty”? He just released a plan with Bernie that abolishes our borders pic.twitter.com/ChDaR44oXi — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 20, 2020

The Democrats are once again crying about foreign interference in the presidential election.

Top Democrat lawmakers in both the House and Senate wrote a letter to the FBI asking the bureau to provide Congress with a counterintelligence briefing on a so-called ‘concerted foreign interference’ campaign targeting Congress and the 2020 election.

Grenell said the Gang of Eight were already briefed by the FBI weeks ago so the Dems’ request is just a CYA.

Gang of Eight (and others impacted) were already briefed. Weeks ago. This request is a CYA. https://t.co/XpF3FT8gzH — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 20, 2020

