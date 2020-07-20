https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-19-nfl-testing-bioreference/2020/07/20/id/978138

BioReference Laboratories will be testing all 32 NFL teams for coronavirus during the season this year, the company’s Executive Chairman Dr. Jon Cohen told CNBC on Monday.

“I am not going to discuss the specifics of our relationship right now with the NFL,” Cohen told “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer. “I will confirm for you that we are the tester. We will be testing all 32 teams in 30 different cities around the country.”

It marks the third contract with a professional sports league with BioReference this month. The New Jersey-based firm also will provide COVID-19 testing for the NBA and Major League Soccer.

The firm will handle virus and anitbody testing following a recommendation of the NFL-NFLPA joint medical task force on screening and testing, CNBC reported, citing documents it had obtained. Antibody testing, though encouraged, will not be required.

