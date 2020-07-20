https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/bitter-loser-never-trumper-john-kasich-speak-dnc-convention-joe-biden/

Bitter loser and Never-Trump John Kasich will speak at the DNC convention for Joe Biden.

The former Republican governor of Ohio ran for president as a Republican in 2016.

He lost to Trump badly and has been a crybaby ever since.

Cleveland.com reported:

John Kasich, the Republican ex-governor of Ohio turned critic of President Donald Trump, is expected to speak at the Democratic National Convention next month in support of Joe Biden, according to the Associated Press.

It’s a move that would be unthinkable just a few years ago, when, as governor, Kasich clashed with Democrats on a range of issues, from abortion to collective bargaining for public employees.