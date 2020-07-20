https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/black-lives-matter-doesnt-give-rats-behind-blacks/

Black Lives Matter is a damnable lie on every quantifiable level. If black lives mattered, the organizers and participants in said movement would not draw a sharp distinction between what they term “urban ‘black’ violence” and Black Lives Matter. The fact is: Black Lives Matter is a satanic heterodoxy that was transmogrified into a Marxist construct for the primary purpose of creating a toxic social environment fueled by riots and mayhem.

Black Lives Matter is the corporate name of a Marxist group that doesn’t give a rat’s behind about black people or their lives. They are a domestic terrorist organization whose founders realized having “black” in their name indemnifies them against national political condemnation. There’s nothing “black” about the group Black Lives Matter.

Most of the people who equate scoring touchdowns, dribbling basketballs, driving race cars, kicking goals, etc., with having a measurable IQ above 70 are clueless to said fact. As usual, in their exhilaration to hate white people, embrace victimology and avail themselves to be used to further the cause of identity politics, most blacks openly or quietly support the idea of “We Shall Overcome.” They’re blinded by silent hatred to the point that they fail to realize “overcome came and went,” and they’re now being used by communists and Marxists on a mission to obtain wealth and power that won’t be shared on any level with them.

From Dr. Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice King to Ayanna “cue ball” Pressley, D-Mass., to the Obama woman and beyond, they are nothing more than useful idiots at the disposal of the real power that lurks in the shadows comfortably avoiding scrutiny, and thus ridicule as well.

The absence of nomological reasoning is the industrial counterpart of probable cause, i.e., if it’s white, there must be some aspect of guilt and/or crime.

Therein lies the prolepsis of that which will never come nor be achieved. This is because fools can pursue a lie, but that which they seek as a reality is destined to always be just beyond their reach.

To the intellectually honest it’s obvious that common sense and civility have taken a back seat to shrill invidious voices of those who preach the vitriolic heterodoxies of Marxism and neo-Leninism juxtaposed to embracing modernity. Many blacks have been brainwashed into believing opportunity for them doesn’t exist. This is because they’re willingly oblivious to the reality that the ramifications of bad decisions are frequently, if not always, bad outcomes.

It’s myopically paradoxical and demonstrably foolish for blacks to prostitute themselves as a crayon color burdened by a history that is purposefully misrepresented.

Black Lives Matter leadership has made no secret of not identifying with any cause focused on what they reference as “urban ‘black’ violence.”

Black Lives Matters doesn’t care about the number of black children under the age of 11 years that were murdered over the past three weeks by other blacks. Black Lives Matter don’t give a rip about the barely calculable number of small businesses burned to the ground and/or vandalized beyond any hope of reopening in the poorest of the poor neighborhoods that are home to predominantly black families. Black Lives Matter doesn’t care about life in the projects or life on food stamps. And Black Lives Matter doesn’t give a rat’s tail about the industrialization of killing black babies; they only care that it continues uninterrupted.

It’s irreconcilably stupid to burn down their own neighborhoods, and loot stores for televisions they do not have electricity to turn on, sneakers they have nowhere to wear but in the ashes of what was the corner store and to destroy the only businesses that service their neighborhoods.

Black Lives Matter and their terrorist Marxist counterparts like Antifa are demanding police departments be defunded. They’re calling for police departments to be closed. This is because they don’t live in the neighborhoods they’re advocating this be done. These are spoiled boarding school kids and trust fund babies that were radicalized by the leftover dregs of humanity from the ’60s.

The domiciles many blacks reside in need massive police presence. They’re drug infested, criminally afflicted bastions of squalor and generational metastization of economic malignancy. The chief economy in these neighborhoods is drug dealing followed by a plethora of other criminal pursuits.

None of the simpletons in professional sports who are taking a knee and brandishing their fists in the air to signify black power are rooted in reality. They’re pathetic examples of brinksmanship that will turn out badly for all concerned.

The one thing that cannot be denied is that, tragically, many blacks are unwilling or incapable of admitting that it’s not the police or the average man/woman who are murdering their children and robbing the people of a quality of life you and I take for granted.

The shaping of thought and reasoning into a predisposition of victimology based upon skin-color results from being the demimondes of the welfare state.

Like the communist college radicals of the ’60s, Black Lives Matter zealots don’t live in the neighborhoods they’re vandalizing and burning It isn’t their child, sibling, girlfriend or wife that was murdered, raped, stabbed or beaten in the past three weeks alone. They’ve no fear or thought of their small child being gunned down by gang violence, as the child plays indoors.

It would behoove the people who base their self-esteem and self-worth on skin color to realize that racism today is the bastardization of a word. They’d also do well to look at the example set by Dr. King as he dealt with codified apartheid by Southern Democrats. King’s massive marches and boycotts didn’t involve blacks smashing windows, arson and unbridled violent behavior. Dr. King and his protesters behaved with dignity and pride, which resulted in the American people demanding the end of the apartheid called Jim Crow.

Decent people today are rightfully appalled and outraged that insanity is being rewarded by major corporations and so-called clergy washing and kissing the feet of thugs and hoodlums because a lifelong thug and drug addict ended his life in police custody.

