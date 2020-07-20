http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Dx2nWCw4ffs/

Video on social media shows protesters linked to Black Lives Matter rioting in Seattle on Sunday, including smashing windows and looting an Amazon store while protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for detaining illegal migrants.

Breaking: Anti-police brutality protests have turned violent in Seattle, Washington. A video shows rioters looting and vandalizing an Amazon Go store during the protests. pic.twitter.com/38Qoq7blkz — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 19, 2020

“Large crowd continuing to march on Pike Street from downtown,” Seattle police posted on Twitter on Sunday. “Two individuals were arrested outside of the West Precinct. Demonstrators threw rocks, bottles and other items at officers. At least one officer has been transported to the hospital.”

Large crowd continuing to march on Pike Street from downtown. Two individuals were arrested outside of the West Precinct. Demonstrators threw rocks, bottles and other items at officers. At least one officer has been transported to the hospital. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 19, 2020

NOW: Antifa Militants and Black Lives Matter protesters Downtown Seattle protesting against ICE. Antifa Militants are riding around armed in unmarked cars. #SeattleProtest #AntifaDomesticTerrorists pic.twitter.com/q9XpqAqsft — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 19, 2020

The local Fox affiliate reported on the riot:

Police say a peaceful protest started about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, but three hours later, a second group showed up carrying baseball bats. The second group began marching on Fifth Avenue, breaking windows and tagging buildings with paint along the way. They vandalized SPD headquarters and Seattle Municipal Court before targeting downtown businesses and marching to the West Precinct, where they tried to break in but were thwarted by officers. Someone or a group threw large fireworks at police, injuring multiple officers and sending one to the hospital. Police used pepper spray and blast balls to stop the assault on officers and arrested two people near the West Precinct. The group – which police called organized and intent on causing property damage – eventually broke up at Cal Anderson Park.

“These are criminal acts, not peaceful protests,” the police said.

