St Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a Democrat, announced on Monday that she is charging the St. Louis couple who defended their private property using firearms last month with felony unlawful use of a weapon.

“Mark and Patricia McCloskey each are facing a single felony count of unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting,” The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. “Charging documents say he pointed an AR-15 rifle at protesters and she wielded a semiautomatic handgun, placing those protesters in fear of injury.”

In a statement, Gardner said, “It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in nonviolent protest, and while we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis.” This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

