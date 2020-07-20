https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-st-louis-prosecutors-file-charges-mark-patricia-mccloskey/

St. Louis prosecutors on Monday filed charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey.

Via KMOV:

St. Louis prosecutors on Monday filed charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the Central West End couple seen pointing guns at protesters in late June. Patricia and Mark McCloskey are each facing one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon – Flourishing, sources told News 4.

TRENDING: Michelle Malkin Attacked by Antifa and Black Lives Matter Thugs at Denver Back the Blue Rally; Sends Law and Order SOS to President Trump

KMOV reported that in a statement Monday, their attorney, Joel Schwartz said the charges are “disheartening, as I unequivocally believe no crime was committed.”

“I, along with my clients, support the First Amendment right of every citizen to have their voice and opinion heard. This right, however, must be balanced with the Second Amendment and Missouri law, which entitle each of us to protect our home and family from potential threats,” Schwartz said, saying he looks forward to reviewing all evidence and defending the couple.

Last month Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia defended their home from hundreds of Black Lives Matter militants.

Soros-funded Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed the charges on Monday.

KMOV reported:

“It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening matter at those participating in nonviolent protest, and while we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis,” Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said in a statement. “We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation will not be tolerated.”

A livestream of the militant mob clearly shows they entered through a gate into a private community.

Mr. McCloskey explained during his on-camera interview last month that he announced to the Marxist mob that they were on private property and that’s when they became enraged.

“Somebody forced the gate, and I stood up and announced that this is private property. Go back. I can’t remember in detail anymore. I went inside, I got a rifle. And when they … because as soon as I said this is private property, those words enraged the crowd,” he said.

McClosky said one of the militants pulled out a loaded pistol magazine and clicked them together and said ‘you’re next.’

“We were threatened with our lives, threatened with a house being burned down, my office building being burned down, even our dog’s life being threatened. It was, it was about as bad as it can get,” McCloskey said.

McCloskey believes that the only thing that stopped the crowd from approaching his home was his rifle.

Crooked St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner sent police to their home at least twice with search warrants.

Senator Josh Hawley asked the Department of Justice last Thursday to open a civil rights investigation on St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and her office for violating the rights of local residents Mark and Patricia McCloskey.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

