A suspect in the shooting of U.S. District Court of New Jersey Judge Esther Salas’ family has been found dead from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot, several reports say.

A gunman dressed as a FedEx employee showed up at Salas’ North Brunswick, New Jersey, home on Sunday and fatally shot Salas’ son, 20-year-old Daniel Anderl, and wounded Salas’ husband, defense attorney Mark Anderl.

What are the details?

Two law enforcement officials reportedly told ABC News that the suspect — an attorney — was discovered near Liberty, New York.

“The deceased suspect was an attorney who had a case before Judge Salas in 2015, sources said,” the outlet reported. “The suspect was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound near Campsite Road and Berry Brook Road in Sullivan County, the sources said. A municipal employee discovered the body in a car.”

According to the outlet, authorities discovered a FedEx package addressed to Salas in the suspect’s vehicle.

WNBC-TV on Monday reported that the as-yet unnamed attorney had previously filed “various sorts of civil lawsuits over the years.”

Law enforcement is also investigating whether a gun discovered at the scene matches the one that killed Salas’ son and injured her husband.

What else?

Salas’ husband remains hospitalized in critical condition following emergency surgery. The outlet also reports that Salas’ son was shot directly through the heart.

Daniel, a student at Catholic University in Washington, D.C., was described as a “rising junior.”

“Daniel was a rising junior, enrolled for classes beginning in the next few weeks,” Catholic University President John Garvey said in a statement about the young man’s death. “He turned 20 last week. We all mourn and grieve this loss to our University community.”

Jack Timko, director of external relations at the university, said that Daniel was both “well-respected” and “well-liked” by those in the school.

“He exemplified what we call a St. Joseph’s man,” Timko added. “Well prepared, well educated, respectful, professional.”

In a Sunday statement, the FBI Newark office said, “The FBI is investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of Judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey, earlier this evening, July 19. We are looking for one subject and ask that anyone who thinks they may have relevant information please call FBI Newark at 973-792-3001. We are working closely with our state and local partners and will provide additional updates when available.”

