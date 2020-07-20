https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-us-attorney-john-durham-negotiations-people-guilty-pleas-russia-collusion-scandal/

Joe diGenova says US Attorney John Durham is working guilty pleas with various Deep State actors involved in the Trump coup attempt.

Former US Attorney Joe diGenova was on the radio earlier today with Mornings with the Mall as part of his weekly interview. At the beginning of discussion diGenova discussed the John Durham investigation after the hosts shared an audio of DOJ spokesman Kerri Kupec that aired last week. Here is the piece discussed with Bill Hemmer from FOX that diGenova was and the listeners heard:

Hemmer: “John Durham, when will there be news on that?” Kupec: “Well, we hope to see a report by the end of the summer. Obviously, this is a criminal investigation. The goal is not a report, it’s a criminal investigation. But certainly there is a story to be told there. The American people deserve resolution and frankly justice deserves resolution…” TRENDING: Michelle Malkin Attacked by Antifa and Black Lives Matter Thugs at Denver Back the Blue Rally; Sends Law and Order SOS to President Trump Hemmer: “Okay but you say…” Kupec: “…Justice needs to be restored. And that report I think is going to be really pivotal to uh, the restoration of that one-tiered system of justice. Hemmer: “By the end of the…” Kupec: “…People need to see what was going on.”

Joe diGenova then dropped some huge news regarding the Durham investigation:

DiGenova: I’m all for it. I hope they [Durham] issue the report as soon as possible and that criminal charges occur thereafter. I’m fascinated by the sequence but I’m delighted with what’s happening.

When the interviewer suggested that the report and the indictments might happen at the same time, diGenova replied:

DiGenova: Of course, yes, that’s exactly what could happen. You got it right Vince [Coglianese]. I suspected all along that Durham was going to do his best to get something done by September. Actually, I suspected it would be June, indeed I knew that that was the time table but the COVID-19 virus put off some grand jury appearances. And I do know that they are in negotiations with some people for some guilty pleas. So it may very well be that some guilty pleas occur initially at the same time that the report is issued. They may piggyback those together simultaneously.

diGenova went on to say that John Brennan, Obama’s former CIA Director, was probably never going to be interviewed in front of a grand jury as he would likely plead the fifth.

This is big news and time will tell but this is very encouraging that there may be justice soon.

