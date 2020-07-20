https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/crosswalk-signals-are-racist

On Monday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat and Keith discussed an article from Level, a Medium publication, titled “The Unintentional Racism Found in Traffic Signals: Just because something doesn’t use an offensive mascot doesn’t mean it can’t reinforce a broken system.”

In the article, writer David Kaufman described the moment he realized he had to “wait for a little white man to appear before he could cross the street.” Kaufman went on to say the little white man at crosswalks is another example of “power and privilege.”

I realize that White people like to exert control over nearly everything everyone does, I thought, but since when did this literally include trying to cross the street? — David Kaufman

Pat went on the read the full story, and he expressed how he felt about the matter. Watch the video to catch Pat’s reaction.

