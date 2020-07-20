http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kU0ovgEjQSM/

Chicago Alderman Anthony Napolitano suggested that local city leaders are scared to ask President Trump to help curtail the city’s gun crime, because they are worried it will make Trump look like “a success.”

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Alderman Napolitano indicated leaders at city and state level are rejecting the option of seeking federal help.

He said, “[They are] too afraid to ask the President for help because if it does work they are going to make the President look like a success.”

Napolitano’s observation comes as Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara urges President Trump to step in and use federal intervention to fight gun violence.

Catanzara wrote to Trump, saying, “These politicians are failing the good men and women of this city and the police department…I have pushed back on their failing liberal policies. I really believe your help could make a big difference and rally the silent majority to say enough is enough.”

Breitbart News reported at least 65 people were shot over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago, ten of the shooting victims died.

Alderman Napolitano described the figures from Chicago’s violence as “war zone numbers,” and echoed Catanzara’s request, saying, “Mr. President, come help us out. Put all politics aside, come save Chicago.”

