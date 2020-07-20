https://thehill.com/homenews/media/508125-chris-wallace-says-biden-should-do-tough-interview-like-trump

Fox News’s Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceTrump on whether he’ll accept election results in November: ‘I have to see’ Trump mocks push to rename Fort Bragg: ‘We’re going to name it after the Rev. Al Sharpton?’ Some Republicans dig in against mask mandate as bipartisan consensus in favor grows MORE said presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump on whether he’ll accept election results in November: ‘I have to see’ Ryan warned Trump was losing key voters in Wisconsin, other states: NYT TikTok may be a political-culture war victim, when the larger issue is data use MORE should sit down for an interview and take tough questions, one day after the “Fox News Sunday” host’s interview with President Trump Donald John TrumpKanye West says Harriet Tubman ‘never actually freed the slaves’ at rally Trump-Afghan deal passes key deadline, but peace elusive GOP governors in hardest hit states split over COVID-19 response MORE was aired.

“The fact is, the president is out there. He’s out there in this broiling heat with me for an hour, took all the questions,” Wallace told anchor Bret Baier on Monday. “You can like his answers or dislike them, but he had answers, and Joe Biden hasn’t faced that kind of scrutiny, hasn’t faced that kind of exposure.”

“You’ve got to feel at some point he’s going to come out from the basement,” Wallace continued. “He’s going to have to be more exposed and take questions just as tough as the ones I asked this president.

“He’s going to have to do it with a bunch of people and, of course, he’s going to have those three debates with the president and you know that the president can handle himself in these debates. I think there is an open question there, can Joe Biden do the same?”

Baier said he’s asked Biden for an interview on his own show.

Biden currently leads Trump in the RealClearPolitics index of polls by 8.6 points, which is down from his highest lead of 9.8 points one month ago.

