FBI Director Christopher Wray has tapped a former law partner to be the bureau’s next top lawyer as he tries to steady the agency after a series of controversies according to the Wall Street Journal.

Jason Jones, a partner at law firm King & Spalding LLP will become the agency’s next general counsel in August. Jones worked with Chris Wray when he left the DOJ to work at King & Spalding.

Jones will replace corrupt operative Dana Boente who faced criticism for his role in Spygate.

Rod Rosenstein is a partner at King and Spalding.

And Sally Yates works at the firm.

Via the NY Post:

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates is also a partner at the firm, as is FBI Director Christopher Wray’s former chief of staff Zack Harmon. Former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats serves as a senior policy adviser to the firm.

Chris Wray is not at the FBI to clean out corruption.

