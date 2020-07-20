http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/N-CWr9XmRZk/

Conservative Princeton University Professor Robert George and Harvard University Professor Cornel West co-wrote an op-ed for the Boston Globe last week in which they called on Americans to set aside their differences and come together for the betterment of the country.

George, a staunch conservative, and West, a socialist, are long-time friends. George and West have brought their friendship and brand of civil discourse around the country on speaking tours. Now, they are urging Americans to mirror their civility so that we can best weather the storms brought on this year by both coronavirus and social unrest.

We need the honesty and courage to speak the truth — including painful truths that unsettle not only our foes but also our friends and, most especially, ourselves.

We need the honesty and courage to honor the contributions of the great men and women who have come before us — those who articulated and defended true principles of justice and the common good, built or helped to preserve worthy institutions, and modeled important virtues. We need the honesty and courage to recognize the faults, flaws, and failings of even the greatest of our heroes — and to acknowledge our own faults, flaws, and failings. George and West call on both President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden to adhere to their call for unity in an age of uncertainty. “To President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden: We hope you will consider our plea, though we, from our different vantage points, have been critical of both of you. You must hold yourselves to higher standards,” George and West wrote. You can read the op-ed here. Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more campus updates.

