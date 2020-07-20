Couple Put On House Arrest, Get Ankle Monitors For Refusing To Sign Quarantine Documents

Posted by | Jul 20, 2020 | | 0 |

Couple Put On House Arrest, Get Ankle Monitors For Refusing To Sign Quarantine Documents

https://www.dailywire.com/news/couple-put-on-house-arrest-get-ankle-monitors-for-refusing-to-sign-quarantine-documents

A Kentucky couple has been placed on house arrest and fitted with ankle monitors after the woman tested positive for coronavirus but would not sign documents pledging to self-quarantine and notify the health department whenever she went anywhere, according to reports.

Elizabeth Linscott of Hardin County got tested for COVID-19 last week because she was preparing to visit her parents in Michigan, WAVE-TV reported.

“My grandparents wanted to see me, too,” Linscott said. “So, just to make sure if I tested negative, that they would be OK, that everything would be fine.”

Linscott said she tested positive, but she had no symptoms of the virus. A short time later, she said, the county health department contacted her and asked her to sign a document that she would not travel anywhere without first calling the health department. She said she decided not to sign the document, called a Self-isolation and Controlled Movement Agreed Order.

“My part was if I have to go to the ER, if I have to go to the hospital, I’m not going to wait to get the approval to go,” she said, adding that she “would take necessary precautions if she needed to go to the hospital, like letting workers know she has recently tested positive for COVID-19.”

Just days after refusing to sign the document, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department arrived at her home.

“I open up the door, and there’s like eight different people, five different cars,” said her husband, Isaiah, who was home at the time. “I’m like, ‘What the heck’s going on?’ This guy’s in a suit with a mask. It’s the health department guy, and he has three papers for us — for me, her and my daughter.”

The law enforcement officials ordered the couple to wear ankle monitors, which will notify the officials if either Elizabeth or Isaiah travel more than 200 feet.

“We didn’t rob a store. We didn’t steal something. We didn’t hit and run. We didn’t do anything wrong,” Elizabeth said.

She also said they never refused to self-quarantine. “That’s exactly what the director of the Public Health Department told the judge, that I was refusing to self-quarantine because of this, and that’s not the case at all,” she said. “I never said that.”

Some municipalities are getting extreme with penalties connected with COVID-19, like the wearing of masks. West Hollywood, for instance, is threatening massive fines.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station said Wednesday it would start citing people for not wearing face coverings,” effective immediately, CBS-LA reported. “The department said it took the step after receiving a number of complaints about people not wearing face coverings in West Hollywood.”

The fines start out low but soar for repeat offenders. For a first offense, there’s a $250 fine plus $50 processing fee, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. The second offense brings a $1,000 fine, the third a $2,000 fine — and for a fourth offense, a whopping $5,000 fine.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Rate:

About The Author

Joseph Curl

Related Posts

Author Kurt Eichenwald Loses It: ‘I Literally Hate Tara Reade,’ ‘ Rot In Hell’

Author Kurt Eichenwald Loses It: ‘I Literally Hate Tara Reade,’ ‘ Rot In Hell’

May 3, 2020

Jon Stewart: The Police ‘Enforce Segregation’

Jon Stewart: The Police ‘Enforce Segregation’

June 15, 2020

How Many People Watched The Final Episode Of ‘Game Of Thrones’?

How Many People Watched The Final Episode Of ‘Game Of Thrones’?

May 21, 2019

Media: Trump Using ‘Former Japanese Internment Camp’ For Immigrants; Here’s How They Reported It When Obama Did Same Thing

Media: Trump Using ‘Former Japanese Internment Camp’ For Immigrants; Here’s How They Reported It When Obama Did Same Thing

June 14, 2019

RSS Sponsored Campaigns

  • The House Freedom Fund. Effective, Vetted, Conservative Candidates, Who Will Hold To Your Principles! June 27, 2019
    Fellow Conservative: Change in Washington means changing the people we send there, and that means electing courageous freedom fighters who will stand up to the liberals in Congress and support President Trump. House Freedom Fund has identified six priority candidates who need your support now. These candidates have proven records of fighting for less government and more […]
  • Glenn Beck Launches “Real Estate Agents I Trust” May 15, 2019
    CauseACTION is pleased to support Glenn Beck's launch of "Real Estate Agents I Trust". Glenn's network of dedicated, trustworthy Real Estate Agents are here to help you with one of the most important investments in your life. Visit this post to get started and be assured of a great, professional moving experience.

Sponsored

Subscribe to Clarion News

Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.

More Topics

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

More

Learn more about RevenueStripe...
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Learn more about RevenueStripe...
Learn more about RevenueStripe...