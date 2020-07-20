https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-texas/2020/07/20/id/977991

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in a video posted to social media that the November election results will be dependent on which candidate wins in his state.

“We’re at a crossroads. The future of our country and the American dream are very much at stake in 2020. We’ve never seen anything like this,” Cruz said a video from The Hill. “In Texas, the stakes are especially high.

“Texas is the single biggest target for the left in 2020, politically speaking. There are 38 electoral votes at stake, there’s a U.S. Senate seat at stake, and Texas is the key for national domination for years to come. If Democrats win Texas, it’s all over.”

Cruz went on to say that Americans’ rights to practice free speech, practice their religion, and bear arms are at stake.

“If we don’t win Texas, we don’t win the White House, we lose control of Washington, we lose the precious freedoms that Texans and all Americans that we believe in,” he said.

In several poll results compiled by RealClearPolitics, President Donald Trump holds a slight lead over Democrat Joe Biden in the November race.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

