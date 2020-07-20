https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ken-cuccinelli-portland/2020/07/20/id/978052

Acting deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli defended his agency’s presence in Portland, Oregon, telling CNN’s “New Day” on Monday that the widely-criticized federal law enforcement agents also could deploy to other cities if there is an increase in violent protests.

Cuccinelli said the Trump administration became aware of “intelligence about planned attacks on federal facilities” in and around Portland after observing weeks of demonstrations in the city.

“We backed up the Federal Protective Service, which is responsible for protecting the courthouse there,” Cuccinelli said. “We’ve been there ever since, wearing, by the way, the very same uniforms every day, and the crowd has seen them every day.”

He was referring to reports of unidentifiable security officers taking aggressive action against protesters.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler encouraged the Trump administration on Sunday to withdraw its federal presence in the city, accusing the agents of “sharply escalating the situation” and utilizing tactics that are “abhorrent” and “completely unconstitutional,” according to Politico.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown also criticized the federal officers, saying their presence in Portland was like “adding gasoline to a fire,” and that she “was very, very clear” with administration officials about the need for DHS officers to retreat from the city.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that Portland politicians are “just fine with 50 days of anarchy” and that “The Radical Left Democrats, who totally control Biden, will destroy our country as we know it.”

