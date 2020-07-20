https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-wray-congress-foreign/2020/07/20/id/978117

Congressional Democrat leaders have warned FBI Director Christopher Wray that they are “gravely concerned” that Congress “appears to be the target of a concerted foreign interference campaign.”

The letter, signed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Sen. Mark Warner, the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, was sent on July 13 but was only made publicly available on Monday, reports CNBC.

The Democrats also said the foreign campaign is seeking to “launder and amplify disinformation in order to influence congressional activity, public debate, and the presidential election in November.”

Their letter was marked as unclassified, but markings indicate that it was accompanied by a classified attachment. An unnamed congressional official told CNBC that the attachment was based on reports and analysis from the executive branch of government.

The lawmakers asked for a defensive briefing with Wray to outline a plan for it by Monday. FBI spokesperson Carol Cratty declined to comment, except to say the letter was received.

Earlier this month, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden said he has started to get intelligence briefings, and at that time warned that China and Russia were both trying to meddle in the 2020 race.

Further,when he was still in the race for the nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was warned by U.S. officials that Russia was trying to boost his bid.

