At least a dozen Seattle police officers were injured on Sunday as rioters attacked multiple police precincts, a municipal court, an Amazon building, and a Starbucks.

The Seattle Police Department said the rioters “were responsible for a significant amount of property damage to government buildings and private businesses” and that “at least a dozen officers were injured.”

SPD said that “Arson/Bomb detectives” were involved in the department’s investigation into the attacks by the extremists which SPD said “appeared to be very organized and this appeared to be a very concerted effort at property damage of certain businesses and government facilities.”

SPD highlighted the following from the attacks:

The group headed south to the Seattle Police Headquarters and Seattle Municipal Court where they broke windows and spray painted both buildings. The demonstration then marched northbound on Third Avenue, where some businesses were targeted by individuals with more smashed windows, looting, and graffiti on the walls.

The group eventually made it to the West Precinct and some individuals attempted to break into the building. Protesters threw rocks and bottles at the officers who were outside defending the precinct. An unknown person or persons threw multiple large mortar-type fireworks at officers from a close range. Multiple officers were injured by the fireworks thrown at them. Two of the officers suffered lacerations and abrasion injuries while a third officer sustained burns to his neck area and needed to be treated by the Seattle Fire Department. He was later transported to the hospital. A total of twelve officers were injured.

The march then made its way up to Capitol Hill, where individuals in the group committed more property damage and looting. A small fire was set inside one of the businesses after the windows were broken out.

Eventually the group went to the East Precinct where several individuals smashed out the front windows. A large, mortar-type firework was thrown inside the lobby of the precinct, causing a small fire. The fire was extinguished quickly. Officers located another unlit large mortar-type firework nearby.

Local journalist Katie Daviscourt tweeted a video that showed an Amazon Go building being attacked and wrote: “Antifa Militants and Black Lives Matter rioters are breaking into Amazon Go Downtown Seattle. This protest has turned into a riot.”

NOW: Antifa Militants and Black Lives Matter rioters are breaking into Amazon Go Downtown Seattle. This protest has turned into a riot. #SeattleProtest #AntifaDomesticTerrorists #seattleriots #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/RH8u56fCGP — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 19, 2020

The Seattle Police Department tweeted out photographs of some of the damage, writing: “Demonstrators went from Westlake Park to the Municipal Courthouse and then headed back north to the West Precinct…leaving behind a trail of property destruction. These are criminal acts, not peaceful protests.”

Demonstrators went from Westlake Park to the Municipal Courthouse and then headed back north to the West Precinct…leaving behind a trail of property destruction. These are criminal acts, not peaceful protests. pic.twitter.com/7GYkDxAg9s — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 20, 2020

#SeattleProtests – Damage done to @SeattlePD East Precinct just now as protesters move across Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/IPYbWBilkz — Omari Salisbury (@Omarisal) July 20, 2020

Other videos that were posted online showed severe damage at Starbucks and other stores.

Antifa wrecked a Starbucks in Seattle during an anti-ICE “protest.” pic.twitter.com/ALXgkfjc3l — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 20, 2020

On Sunday, Antifa militants in Seattle attacked several Starbucks cafes, looted a Walgreens and an Amazon Go. In the Starbucks on Broadway and E Denny Wy, the militants set off a smoke bomb after smashing the windows and wrecking the interior. pic.twitter.com/UU7rS8tyB1 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 20, 2020

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has yet to issue any kind of a statement about the violent riots, the destruction of property, the attacks on government buildings, or the at least dozen police officers who were injured.

