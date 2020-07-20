https://www.dailywire.com/news/dr-fauci-to-throw-ceremonial-first-pitch-at-washington-nationals-opening-game

After his InStyle magazine spread, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will be throwing the first pitch at the Washington Nationals opening game of the season this coming Thursday.

In an official statement, the defending World Series championship team said that they will proudly be welcoming “super-fan” Anthony Fauci to help kickstart the opening game.

“The Washington Nationals are thrilled to announce that Nats super-fan, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has accepted our invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day, Thursday, July 23,” the announcement said. “Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title.”

As the Daily Wire reported last week, Fauci’s opening pitch comes within a week of the magazine InStyle featuring “the good doctor” on the cover as if he were auditioning for “Sexiest Man Alive.” In a lengthy interview with the magazine, Fauci described his relationship with President Donald Trump as “complicated.”

“Because in some respects I have a very good relationship with him,” he said. “During the times that I was seeing him a fair amount, it was quite a collegial relationship. And in many respects, it probably still is, but I don’t see him very much anymore.”

“Sometimes you say things that are not widely accepted in the White House, and that’s just a fact of life,” Fauci added.

Dr. Fauci received his InStyle profile before First Lady Melania Trump.

Even though the state of New York suffered the most casualties and failed to adequately protect nursing homes, Dr. Anthony Fauci nonetheless told PBS News Hour that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) combatted the COVID-19 pandemic “correctly.”

“We have a problem. We need to admit it and own it. But we have got to do the things that are very clear that we need to do to turn this around, remembering we can do it,” Fauci said on the program. “We know that, when you do it properly, you bring down those cases. We have done it. We have done it in New York. New York got hit worse than any place in the world. And they did it correctly by doing the things that you’re talking about.”

During a video conference with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Fauci also urged local government to be “as forceful as possible” when it comes to citizens wearing masks.

“I can say as a public health official I would urge the leaders, the local, political and other leaders in states and cities and towns to be as forceful as possible in getting your citizenry to wear masks,” he said.

“Masks are important as part of the Physical distancing. Physical distancing is the most important, but practically when you’re living your life and trying to open up the country,” he added. “You are going to come into contact with people. And for that reason, we know that masks are really important. And we should be using them. Everyone.”

