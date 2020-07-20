http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cM-uiEWW4eU/

ONALASKA Wisconsin — Vice President Mike Pence dismissed recent polling showing President Donald Trump behind former Vice President Joe Biden by as much as double digits in the 2020 presidential race.

“I think polling is broken in America,” he told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview on Air Force 2, returning from a campaign trip to Wisconsin. “I didn’t believe the polls in 2016, and I don’t believe the polls in 2020.”

The latest ABC News/Washington Post poll shows Biden ahead by 10 points nationally and recent polling in swing states shows the president trailing Biden.

The vice president encouraged supporters to have faith in the president’s ability to win in November.

Pence recalled an interview with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd in 2016 when he listed recent polls showing them losing against Hillary Clinton. In response, he told Todd that Trump was going to win, based on the energy he saw on the campaign trail.

Pence said that throughout his travels, he continued witnessing energy and enthusiasm from the president’s supporters.

“I think there is greater enthusiasm today than there was four years ago,” he said. “And I really believe it’s because who he is, what he’s done, and what he’s been willing to endure. He’s never stopped fighting.”

Pence has traveled to Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin in recent days to boost support for the president in the rust belt states.

Last week, President Trump shook up his campaign, appointing Bill Stepien to take the lead over Campaign Manager Brad Parscale. Pence declined to discuss the campaign shakeup on the record but reassured supporters that President Trump was the still ultimate manager.

“I think if you look back at the 2016 campaign, one thing was clear to me. There was one person running the campaign and that never changed. And it’s still true today,” he said.

