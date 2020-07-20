https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/FBI-lawyer-jason-jones-wray/2020/07/20/id/978019

The FBI will have new legal counsel next month, The Wall Street Journal reports.

FBI Director Christopher Wray selected Jason Jones, a partner at law firm King & Spalding LLP, to come work as the top lawyer for the agency, according to an internal letter obtained by the Journal.

Jones will begin his new job in August, the letter states.

Jones will replace Dana Boente. Boente resigned in late May and left the FBI at the end of June. He faced criticism by Republicans for his role in the Russia investigation.

Jones worked with Wray at the firm. Before joining King & Spalding, he worked as a federal prosecutor. In Brooklyn, he supervised international terrorism and money-laundering cases. Then, in Washington, he served in a unit that investigates companies for bribes paid to foreign government officials.

He will join the FBI as it cooperates with U.S. Attorney John Durham’s criminal investigation into the Russia investigation. The FBI will also review its Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act applications after the Justice Department watchdog found several “significant errors and omissions” in the surveillance of Trump campaign associate Carter Page.

