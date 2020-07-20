https://www.theepochtimes.com/fbi-roy-den-hallander-identified-as-suspect-in-shooting-at-judges-house_3431482.html

The FBI said it identified Roy Den Hollander as the primary suspect in the shooting that killed the son and injured the husband of federal Judge Esther Salas.

“The FBI has identified Roy Den Hollander as the primary subject in the attack that occurred at the home of the Honorable Esther Salas,” according to the FBI’s Newark office. “Den Hollander is now deceased.”

Roy Den Hollander is the name of a lawyer who has described himself as a champion for men’s rights and an “anti-feminist,” according to his website. He has made a number of appearances on TV shows over the years.

The FBI has identified Roy Den Hollander as the primary subject in the attack that occurred at the home of the Honorable Esther Salas. Den Hollander is now deceased. Individuals who believe they have relevant information should contact us at 973-792-3000, Press Option 2. — FBI Newark (@FBINewark) July 20, 2020

“Now is the time for all good men to fight for their rights before they have no rights left,” Den Hallander’s website says. “Contact Roy to help battle the infringement of Men’s Rights by the Feminists and their fellow sisters the PCers.”

A message sent to Hollander’s email address bounced back.

Several news outlets also identified Den Hollander. Other outlets, citing law enforcement sources, said he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Upstate New York.

On Sunday, a gunman who was allegedly dressed as a FedEx driver came to Salas’ home and opened fire when the door was opened, wounding Salas’ husband, Mark Anderl, and killing their 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl.

Salas was involved in a number of high-profile cases, including a class-action suit from Deutsche Bank investors who alleged the firm did not monitor customers such as Jeffrey Epstein.

The house of federal judge Esther Salas, where her son was shot and killed and her husband was injured, in North Brunswick, N.J., on July 20, 2020. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

The judge, seated in Newark, New Jersey, was nominated by President Barack Obama and confirmed in 2011. Prior to that, she served as a U.S. Magistrate Judge in New Jersey, after working as an assistant public defender for several years.

Her highest-profile case in recent years was the financial fraud case involving husband-and-wife “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reality TV stars Teresa and Joe Giudice, whom Salas sentenced to prison for crimes including bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion. Salas staggered their sentences so that one of them could be available to take care of their four children.

In 2017, she barred federal prosecutors from seeking the death penalty against an alleged gang leader charged in several Newark slayings, ruling the man’s intellectual disability made him ineligible for capital punishment. Salas later sentenced the man to 45 years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

