Fired up, ready to go!

…Not really.

The DNC Milwaukee Convention continues to shrink. The latest prediction suggests possibly only 350 participants will attend their presidential convention in Milwaukee this year.

The Biz Journals reported:

In planning an anti-Donald Trump, public-health-centric convention anchored in Milwaukee, the Democratic National Party’s plans for the city seemingly sink a bit more every day. One Wisconsin Democratic Party insider familiar with convention planning told the Milwaukee Business Journal he estimates about 350 official attendees will be in town.

Democrats cancelled plans for a closing night speech at Milwaukee’s Miller Park Stadium back in November 2019. That was before the coronavirus.

But since the coronavirus the convention plans have been scaled down significantly.

